HANOI : PetroVietnam Gas has signed an agreement with AES Corp to form a joint venture to operate an LNG terminal in Vietnam, the Vietnamese firm said on Thursday.

The joint venture, LNG Son My, is part of a US$1.3 billion LNG-to-power complex in the central province of Binh Thuan, PetroVietnam Gas said in a statement, adding that it will annually supply 3.6 million tonnes of LNG to two power plants in the complex to be operational from 2025.

