Philippine Airlines to buy 9 Airbus A350-1000 wide-body jets

MANILA : Philippine Airlines will order nine Airbus A350-1000 wide-body aircraft to expand its fleet and route network as air travel recovers from the pandemic, the flag-carrier said on Wednesday.

The new aircraft will be operated on non-stop services from Manila to North America, including to the U.S. east coast and Canada, the company said in a statement.

Reuters on Tuesday reported that Philippine Airlines was close to a deal to acquire 10 Airbus airplanes, in the latest sign of a recovery in the market for wide-body jets, citing sources.