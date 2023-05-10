Logo
Business

Philippine Airlines to buy 9 Airbus A350-1000 wide-body jets
Business

Philippine Airlines to buy 9 Airbus A350-1000 wide-body jets

Philippine Airlines to buy 9 Airbus A350-1000 wide-body jets

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Airbus is pictured at the Airbus facility in Montoir-de-Bretagne near Saint-Nazaire, France, March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

10 May 2023 01:36PM
MANILA : Philippine Airlines will order nine Airbus A350-1000 wide-body aircraft to expand its fleet and route network as air travel recovers from the pandemic, the flag-carrier said on Wednesday.

The new aircraft will be operated on non-stop services from Manila to North America, including to the U.S. east coast and Canada, the company said in a statement.

Reuters on Tuesday reported that Philippine Airlines was close to a deal to acquire 10 Airbus airplanes, in the latest sign of a recovery in the market for wide-body jets, citing sources.

Source: Reuters

