Philippine annual inflation at 1.8% in December, above forecast

MANILA, Jan 6 : Philippine annual inflation was 1.8 per cent in December, above the previous month's 1.5 per cent rate, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.
Economists in a Reuters poll had expected annual inflation to ease to 1.4 per cent in December.
Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was at 2.4 per cent, matching November's rate.
The agency said the main influences on the upward inflation trend in December were increases in the prices of food, drinks, and clothing and footwear.
