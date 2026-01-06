Logo
Philippine annual inflation at 1.8% in December, above forecast
A vendor tends to a customer at a public market in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, October 4, 2024. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

06 Jan 2026 09:13AM
MANILA, ‌Jan 6 : Philippine annual inflation was 1.8 per cent in December, above the previous month's 1.5 per cent rate, ‌the statistics agency ‌said on Tuesday.

Economists in a Reuters poll had expected annual inflation to ease to ‍1.4 per cent in December. 

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, ​was ‌at 2.4 per cent, matching November's rate. 

The agency ​said the main influences on ⁠the upward ‌inflation trend ​in December were increases in the prices ‍of food, drinks, and ⁠clothing and footwear.

(Reporting ​by Mikhail ‌Flores; Editing ‍by ​John Mair)

Source: Reuters
