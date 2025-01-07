Logo
Business

Philippine annual inflation at 2.9% in December
Philippine annual inflation at 2.9% in December

FILE PHOTO: A vendor tends to a customer at a public market in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, October 4, 2024. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/File photo

07 Jan 2025 09:31AM
MANILA : Philippine annual inflation quickened to 2.9 per cent in December, the statistics agency said on Tuesday, due to increases in food and utility costs, compared to a 2.5 per cent print the previous month.

Economists in a Reuters poll had expected annual inflation of 2.6 per cent in December, within the central bank's forecast range of 2.3 per cent to 3.1 per cent.

December's reading brought average inflation for 2024 to 3.2 per cent, settling within the central bank's 2 per cent to 4 per cent target range for the first time since 2021.

Consumer price increases breached the central bank's target range in 2022 and 2023.

Source: Reuters

