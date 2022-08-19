Logo
Philippine cbank to delay further cut in banks' reserve ratio - Bloomberg News
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (Central Bank of the Philippines) is seen at their main building in Manila, Philippines March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco/File Photo

19 Aug 2022 10:31AM (Updated: 19 Aug 2022 10:31AM)
The Philippine central bank will postpone a plan to further reduce banks' reserve requirement ratio by the end of the year, Governor Felipe Medalla told Bloomberg News on Friday.

"We don't want to confuse the market" as Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is still in a tightening cycle, Bloomberg quoted Medalla as saying. https://bloom.bg/3AxaD5R

BSP raised its benchmark interest rates by half a percentage point on Thursday, and kept the door open for further hikes to bring inflation back within its target range.

Source: Reuters

