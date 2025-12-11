Philippine central bank cuts policy rate by 25 bps to 4.50%, as expected

MANILA, Dec 11 : The Philippine central bank cut its key policy rate by 25 basis points to a three-year low of 4.50 per cent on Thursday, as expected by markets, and said the outlook for growth had weakened while inflation was benign.

It was the fifth successive cut in the benchmark rate by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. All but one of the 27 economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 25 basis point cut, with the other expecting a cut of 50 basis points.

"On balance, the Monetary Board sees the monetary policy easing cycle nearing its end. Any additional easing will likely be limited and will be guided by incoming data," the BSP said in a statement.

The easing comes at a time when inflation has averaged below the central bank's 2 per cent-4 per cent target for the year, at 1.6 per cent so far in 2025.