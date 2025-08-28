Philippine central bank cuts rate for a third time in a row

MANILA : The Philippine central bank cut its key policy rate for a third straight meeting on Thursday and signalled that another reduction was still possible this year before it concludes its easing cycle.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas lowered its Target Reverse Repurchase Rate by 25 basis points to 5.0 per cent, in line with expectations from all 26 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

The move came after data this month showed inflation eased to a near six-year low of 0.9 per cent in July, while the economy expanded by an annual 5.5 per cent in the second quarter, its fastest pace in a year.

"The projected inflation rate over the next year or so is where we want it to be," BSP Governor Eli Remolona said at a media briefing. "Output is moving to where we think our capacity is."

Remolona added that another rate cut was possible before year-end, though the easing cycle is nearing its close.

"That is the likely evolution of policy," he said. "But if something bad happens to output that suggests a lack of demand, then we cut some more."

He described the Philippines as being in a "sweet spot" in terms of growth and inflation.

The BSP projects inflation to average 1.7 per cent this year, slightly above its earlier 1.6 per cent forecast, before rising to 3.3 per cent in 2026 and 3.4 per cent in 2027. The central bank's target range for all years is 2 per cent to 4 per cent.