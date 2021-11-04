Logo
Philippine central bank has space to maintain accommodative policy -governor
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (Central Bank of the Philippines) is seen at their main building in Manila, Philippines March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

04 Nov 2021 02:49PM (Updated: 04 Nov 2021 02:44PM)
MANILA : The Philippine central bank has ample room to keep its accommodative monetary policy, its governor said on Thursday, ahead of a policy meeting later this month.

With elevated inflation seen as transitory, the central bank can continue supporting economic recovery, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno told a regular news conference.

The central bank, which will hold its next rate setting meeting on Nov. 18, has kept interest rates steady at a record low of 2.0per cent in its last seven meetings to support the economy.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)

Source: Reuters

