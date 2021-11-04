Philippine central bank has space to maintain accommodative policy -governor

MANILA : The Philippine central bank has ample room to keep its accommodative monetary policy, its governor said on Thursday, ahead of a policy meeting later this month.

With elevated inflation seen as transitory, the central bank can continue supporting economic recovery, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno told a regular news conference.

The central bank, which will hold its next rate setting meeting on Nov. 18, has kept interest rates steady at a record low of 2.0per cent in its last seven meetings to support the economy.

