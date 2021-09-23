Philippine central bank keeps rate at record low as COVID curbs cloud outlook

MANILA : The Philippine central bank left key interest rates steady on Thursday as it continued to support an economy grappling with the fallout of recent COVID-19 curbs, even as it increased its inflation forecasts for 2021-2023.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) kept the rate on the overnight reverse repurchase facility at 2.0per cent, as expected by all but one of 18 economists surveyed by Reuters.

The rates on the overnight deposit and lending facilities were kept at 1.5per cent and 2.5per cent, respectively.

"The outlook for recovery continues to hinge on timely measures to prevent deeper negative effects on the Philippine economy," BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said in a media briefing.

He said current policy settings remained appropriate, with inflation pressures still manageable and the growth outlook uncertain.

"Together with appropriate fiscal and health interventions, keeping a steady hand on the BSP's policy levers will allow the momentum of economic recovery to gain more traction by helping boost domestic demand and market confidence," Diokno said.

The Philippine economy exited a recession https://www.reuters.com/article/philippines-economy-gdp-idUSL1N2PH04H in the second quarter, but the reimposition of strict lockdown measures https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/philippines-detects-first-local-transmission-delta-variant-2021-07-16 from July to mid-September has clouded the outlook.

Indeed, the government cut its 2021 growth target in August to 4.0per cent to 5.0per cent, from 6.0per cent to 7.0per cent previously.

Some of those curbs have since been eased, with the Manila capital region shifting away from wide-scale lockdowns to localised ones from Sept. 16 as it tries to contain the virus while allowing some businesses to resume operations.

With the economic recovery still fragile, the BSP is trying to balance the need to support the economy with the risk that surging inflation could further hit household spending, which accounts for 70per cent of gross domestic product.

Inflation accelerated to 4.9per cent in August, its highest in nearly three years and above the central bank's 2per cent-4per cent target range.

The BSP raised its average inflation forecasts to 4.4per cent from 4.1per cent for this year, 3.3per cent from 3.1per cent for 2022, and 3.2per cent from 3.1per cent for 2023.

(Writing by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Giles Elgood)