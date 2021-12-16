Philippine central bank keeps rates on hold as Omicron threats loom

MANILA :The Philippine central bank kept its policy rate at a record low on Thursday, maintaining support for the economy amid uncertainty over the fallout of the new Omicron variant, while saying that the inflation environment remains "manageable".

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) kept the rate on the overnight reverse repurchase facility at 2.0per cent, as expected by all 22 economists in a Reuters poll.

The BSP also kept rates on its overnight deposit and lending facilities at 1.5per cent and 2.5per cent, respectively.

"On balance, the Monetary Board sees enough scope to keep a patient hand on the BSP's policy levers owing to a manageable inflation environment," BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said in a media briefing.

Annual inflation reached 4.2per cent in November, above the central bank's 2per cent-4per cent target.

The economy, one of the fastest-growing in Asia before the coronavirus hit, expanded 7.1per cent year-over-year in the July-September quarter, slower than the 12per cent expansion in the previous quarter.

But an easing of restrictions is expected to support growth in the final quarter of this year. The government recently upgraded its 2021 growth target, saying an accelerated vaccination drive had enabled the safe and targeted reopening of the economy.

Diokno, however, said the emergence of new COVID-19 variants poses downside risks to the outlook for both growth and inflation.

"Hence, preserving ongoing monetary policy support at this juncture shall help sustain the economy’s momentum over the next few quarters," he said.

The central bank expects average inflation to settle at 4.4per cent this year and fall back within the target range in 2022 and 2023.

The BSP expects inflation of 3.4per cent in 2022, slightly higher than the previous forecast of 3.3per cent.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales, Karen Lema and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Edmund Klamann)