Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Philippine central bank keeps rates on hold as Omicron threats loom
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Philippine central bank keeps rates on hold as Omicron threats loom

Philippine central bank keeps rates on hold as Omicron threats loom

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A logo of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (Central Bank of the Philippines) is seen at their main building in Manila, Philippines March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco/File Photo

16 Dec 2021 03:19PM (Updated: 16 Dec 2021 04:03PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANILA :The Philippine central bank kept its policy rate at a record low on Thursday, maintaining support for the economy amid uncertainty over the fallout of the new Omicron variant, while saying that the inflation environment remains "manageable".

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) kept the rate on the overnight reverse repurchase facility at 2.0per cent, as expected by all 22 economists in a Reuters poll.

The BSP also kept rates on its overnight deposit and lending facilities at 1.5per cent and 2.5per cent, respectively.

"On balance, the Monetary Board sees enough scope to keep a patient hand on the BSP's policy levers owing to a manageable inflation environment," BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said in a media briefing.

Annual inflation reached 4.2per cent in November, above the central bank's 2per cent-4per cent target.

The economy, one of the fastest-growing in Asia before the coronavirus hit, expanded 7.1per cent year-over-year in the July-September quarter, slower than the 12per cent expansion in the previous quarter.

But an easing of restrictions is expected to support growth in the final quarter of this year. The government recently upgraded its 2021 growth target, saying an accelerated vaccination drive had enabled the safe and targeted reopening of the economy.

Diokno, however, said the emergence of new COVID-19 variants poses downside risks to the outlook for both growth and inflation.

"Hence, preserving ongoing monetary policy support at this juncture shall help sustain the economy’s momentum over the next few quarters," he said.

The central bank expects average inflation to settle at 4.4per cent this year and fall back within the target range in 2022 and 2023.

The BSP expects inflation of 3.4per cent in 2022, slightly higher than the previous forecast of 3.3per cent.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales, Karen Lema and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Edmund Klamann)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us