Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Philippine central bank: March annual inflation likely in 7.4%-8.2% range
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Philippine central bank: March annual inflation likely in 7.4%-8.2% range

Philippine central bank: March annual inflation likely in 7.4%-8.2% range

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (Central Bank of the Philippines) is seen at their main building in Manila, Philippines March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

31 Mar 2023 11:20AM (Updated: 31 Mar 2023 11:20AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANILA : Philippine annual inflation in March was expected to come in between 7.4 per cent and 8.2 per cent, with downward pressure seen from lower prices of petroleum and some food items, the central bank said on Friday, ahead of the release of the data on April 5.

High inflation, which at 8.6 per cent in February was well outside the central bank's target range of 2 per cent to 4 per cent, remains the top concern for monetary authorities, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) governor Felipe Medalla reiterated earlier this week.

"The BSP remains prepared to respond appropriately to continuing inflation risks in line with its data-dependent approach to monetary policy formulation," the central bank said in a statement.

The BSP last week hiked its benchmark interest rate further although at a slower pace of 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent, and said its next policy move would depend largely on how consumer prices will behave in the coming months.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.