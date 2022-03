MANILA : The Philippine economy's limited economic exposure to Russia and Ukraine could insulate it from the "risk-off episode" that has gripped world markets, its central bank governor said on Monday.

Nevertheless, the central bank is monitoring the impact of global oil prices to domestic inflation "to calibrate appropriate actions," Governor Benjamin Diokno said ahead of a policy meeting on March 24.

