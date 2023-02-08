Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Philippine central bank says inflation likely peaked in January
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Philippine central bank says inflation likely peaked in January

Philippine central bank says inflation likely peaked in January

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the skyline from the Makati City Hall in Manila, Philippines, May 11, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

08 Feb 2023 10:27AM (Updated: 08 Feb 2023 10:27AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANILA : Philippine inflation "most likely" peaked in January but the central bank cannot rule out another surprise supply shock, its governor said on Wednesday.

January inflation, which hit a fresh 14-year high at 8.7 per cent, was higher than the top end of the central bank's forecast, Governor Felipe Medalla told reporters.

The central bank on Monday reiterated its readiness to adjust its monetary policy to anchor inflation expectations.

Its first rate-setting meeting is scheduled for Feb. 16, with economists now flagging a higher chance that the central bank will deliver a larger interest rate hike to tame prices.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.