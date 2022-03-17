Philippine central bank says keeping close watch on risks to inflation outlook

MANILA : The Philippines central bank is keeping a close watch on emerging risks to its inflation outlook, its governor said on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time since 2018 and signalled further tightening.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Benjamin Diokno also said the central bank's monetary policy decision will continue to be data-dependent, in remarks ahead of the BSP's rate-setting meeting on March 24.

