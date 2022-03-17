Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Philippine central bank says keeping close watch on risks to inflation outlook
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Philippine central bank says keeping close watch on risks to inflation outlook

Philippine central bank says keeping close watch on risks to inflation outlook

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (Central Bank of the Philippines) is seen at their main building in Manila, Philippines March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

17 Mar 2022 02:25PM (Updated: 17 Mar 2022 02:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANILA : The Philippines central bank is keeping a close watch on emerging risks to its inflation outlook, its governor said on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time since 2018 and signalled further tightening.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Benjamin Diokno also said the central bank's monetary policy decision will continue to be data-dependent, in remarks ahead of the BSP's rate-setting meeting on March 24.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Ed Davies)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us