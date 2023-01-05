Philippine Dec inflation at 14-year high as food prices jump

MANILA : Philippine annual inflation in December accelerated to the fastest pace since 2008 on higher food and energy prices, data showed on Thursday, supporting expectations of more interest rate hikes by the central bank this year.

Last month's inflation figure was slightly below the 8.2 per cent median forecast in a Reuters poll, but within the central bank's 7.8 per cent to 8.6 per cent forecast for December.

The number brought the full-year average inflation rate to 5.8 per cent, also a 14-year high and above the official 2 per cent-4 per cent target band.

While prices may have peaked last month, "pressures are broad based and should result in only a slow grind lower for inflation in 2023," said Nicholas Mapa, a senior economist at ING.

"We could see inflation back below 8 per cent as early as 1Q 2023. The Philippine peso is likely to gain support on expectations for sustained rate hikes by BSP (central bank) until inflation heads convincingly lower," he said.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy components, rose to 6.9 per cent in December from 6.5 per cent in November.

Food inflation increased further to 10.6 per cent in December from the prior month's 10.3 per cent, largely driven by soaring prices of items such as vegetables.

High prices of sugar and rice due to weather disturbances and increased demand during the holiday season also added pressure, the statistics agency said.

Dennis Mapa, chief of the Philippine Statistics Authority, said there had been a slowdown in price increases on a monthly basis, although broad-based pressures remained, particularly for food items.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has not ruled out further interest rate hikes in 2023, after raising the benchmark by a total of 350 basis points last year to curb inflation and support a weak peso.

The BSP holds its first policy meeting of the year on Feb. 16.