MANILA : The Philippines' central bank does not see stagflation as an immediate risk to the local economy and is optimistic recovery will be sustained, its governor said on Thursday.

"The BSP will remain vigilant over emerging price and output conditions and will undertake necessary action to ensure that monetary policy settings remain appropriately calibrated," Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno said in a statement, a week before the bank's next rate setting meeting.