Philippine central bank sees October inflation in 7.1%-7.9% range

MANILA : The Philippine central bank expects October annual inflation to be in a 7.1 per cent to 7.9 per cent range, with pressures seen from transport fare hikes, as well as high fuel and food prices after recent typhoons, and a weak peso, it said on Monday.

The government is due to release October inflation data on Nov. 4.

Inflation in September quickened to 6.9 per cent, the fastest pace in four years, firming up expectations the central bank will hike rates further before year end, possibly even in manner that is a "little aggressive".

Inflation in January-September averaged 5.1 per cent, well outside the 2 per cent-4 per cent target for this year.

"Inflation is projected to gradually decelerate in the succeeding months as the cost-push shocks to inflation due to weather disturbances and transport fare adjustments dissipate," the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said in a statement.

The BSP, which has two more policy meetings before the year ends, will review interest rate settings on Nov. 17.