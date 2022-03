MANILA : The Philippine central bank said on Friday it expects the country's current account balance to register a deficit equivalent to 3.8per cent and 3.7per cent of gross domestic product in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The current account deficit projections for both years are wider than last year's deficit equal to 1.8per cent of GDP.

