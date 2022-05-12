Philippine central bank stands ready to adjust policy to keep prices tame

MANILA : The Philippine central bank stands ready to adjust its monetary policy settings if it sees signs of demand-driven inflation, its governor said on Thursday.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno said the monetary authority supports the implementation of non-monetary measures by the government to address supply-side factors currently driving consumer prices up.

"The BSP stands ready to adjust our monetary policy settings, should we see material risk of these supply-side pressures spilling over to the demand side," Diokno said ahead of a policy meeting on May 19.

(Reporting Neil Jerome Morales and Karen Lema; Editing by Martin Petty)