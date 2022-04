MANILA : Philippine exports rose 15per cent in February from a year earlier, the fastest increase in six months, while a 20.1per cent climb in imports was the slowest growth pace in a year, official data released on Friday showed.

Exports in February totalled $6.16 billion, while imports reached $9.69 billion, yielding a trade deficit of $3.53 billion, the smallest since August, the statistics agency said.

