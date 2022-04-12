Logo
Philippine fintech Voyager raises $210 million, gains 'unicorn' status
12 Apr 2022 08:46AM (Updated: 12 Apr 2022 08:48AM)
MANILA : Philippine technology company Voyager Innovations said on Tuesday it has raised $210 million in its latest funding round, allowing the firm to achieve "unicorn status" given its $1.4 billion valuation.

SIG Venture Capital, the Asian venture capital arm of SIG, Singapore-based global investor EDBI, and investment holding company First Pacific Company Ltd, participated in the latest funding round as new investors, Voyager said.

Voyager's existing shareholders like PLDT, private equity firm KKR & Co Inc and China's Tencent Holdings Ltd also poured in fresh capital to fund its digital bank venture.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Ed Davies)

Source: Reuters

