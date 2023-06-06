Philippine inflation eases for fourth month in May

MANILA : Philippine annual inflation eased for a fourth consecutive month in May due to slower increases in transport, food and non-alcoholic indices, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 6.1 per cent in May from a year earlier, just below the 6.2 per cent median forecast in a Reuters poll and slower than the 6.6 per cent rate in April.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and fuel

items, slowed to 7.7 per cent from April's 7.9 per cent.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas projected May inflation to come in at 5.8 per cent to 6.6 per cent range.