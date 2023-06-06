Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Philippine inflation eases for fourth month in May
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Philippine inflation eases for fourth month in May

Philippine inflation eases for fourth month in May

FILE PHOTO: A vegetable vendor tends to her store at a public market, ahead of New Year celebration, in Manila, Philippines, December 30, 2022. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

06 Jun 2023 09:13AM (Updated: 06 Jun 2023 09:16AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANILA : Philippine annual inflation eased for a fourth consecutive month in May due to slower increases in transport, food and non-alcoholic indices, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 6.1 per cent in May from a year earlier, just below the 6.2 per cent median forecast in a Reuters poll and slower than the 6.6 per cent rate in April.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and fuel

items, slowed to 7.7 per cent from April's 7.9 per cent.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas projected May inflation to come in at 5.8 per cent to 6.6 per cent range.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.