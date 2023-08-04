Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Philippine inflation slows for sixth straight month in July
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Philippine inflation slows for sixth straight month in July

Philippine inflation slows for sixth straight month in July

FILE PHOTO-Onions are displayed at a stall at a public market in Manila, Philippines, January 28, 2023. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David/File Photo

04 Aug 2023 09:27AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANILA : Philippine annual inflation eased for a sixth straight month in July, the statistics agency said on Friday, reflecting slower increases in food and utility costs.

The consumer price index rose 4.7 per cent in July, its slowest annual increase since March 2022, but the inflation rate remained above the central bank's 2 per cent to 4 per cent target for the year.

Headline inflation for January to July averaged 6.8 per cent.

Economists in a Reuters poll had forecast the consumer price index would rise by 5.0 per cent for July, above the central bank's projection for a 4.1 per cent to 4.9 per cent rise for the month.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and fuel items, slowed to 6.7 per cent in July, falling from 7.4 per cent in the previous month.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.