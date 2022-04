MANILA : Philippine annual inflation accelerated in March to 4.0per cent, the highest in six months, driven by higher energy prices and the increasing cost of some food items, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.

The headline figure came in above the 3.7per cent median forecast in a Reuters poll and near the upper end of the central bank's projected range of 3.3per cent to 4.1per cent for the month.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Ed Davies)