Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Philippine minister says pause in rate rises likely at next bank meeting
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Philippine minister says pause in rate rises likely at next bank meeting

Philippine minister says pause in rate rises likely at next bank meeting

FILE PHOTO: Philippine Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno speaks during an economic briefing following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's first State of the Nation Address, in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 26, 2022. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

26 Mar 2023 12:25PM (Updated: 26 Mar 2023 12:55PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANILA : Philippines Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said on Sunday he believed that the central bank was leaning towards a pause in interest rate rises at its next monetary policy meeting scheduled for May.

"Non-monetary measures to ease inflation could address the problem more effectively", including those already adopted by fiscal authorities, Diokno said in a statement.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' decided on Thursday to continue fighting inflation with a rate increase, although at the slower pace of 25 basis points (bps) to 6.25 per cent.

BSP Governor Felipe Medalla has said the central bank's next policy decision move would depend largely on how consumer prices behave in the coming months.

The latest BSP rate increase brought to 425 bps the total tightening it has delivered since May, the full impact of which Diokno said had yet to be absorbed by the economy, considering that monetary policy often works with a long lag.

"In my view, the monetary authorities have done enough. And monetary policy is not the only game in town. Besides ... monetary policy works with a long lag," said Diokno, who sits as a member of the seven-man monetary board of the central bank.

(This story has been refiled to correct to 'seven-man', not 'seven-month',  in paragraph 6)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.