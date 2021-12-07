Philippine November inflation slows, but above forecast

MANILA : Philippine inflation in November eased to the lowest level in four months, supporting expectations that the central bank will keep its benchmark interest rates steady at its last meeting this year to support an economic recovery.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), which has kept the rate on the overnight reverse repurchase facility at 2.0per cent since November last year, will review its policy settings on Dec. 16.

The Consumer Price Index rose 4.2per cent last month from a year earlier, down from a 4.6per cent rise in October, due to a slowdown in price increases for the heavily weighted food and non-alcoholic beverages index.

The headline figure was above the central bank's projected range of 3.3per cent-4.1per cent for the month, and higher than the 3.9per cent median forecast in a Reuters poll.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and fuel prices, slowed to 3.3per cent from 3.4per cent in October, the government data on Tuesday showed.

Inflation averaged 4.5per cent in January-November, still outside the BSP's 2per cent-4per cent target range this year.

"Despite the upside surprise, the BSP is expected to keep rates unchanged for the rest of 2021," said Nicholas Mapa, a senior economist at ING.

In a statement, BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said that while risks to the inflation outlook are tilted to the upside in 2022, they were broadly balanced for 2023.

"The BSP stands ready to maintain its accommodative monetary policy stance to support the economy's recovery while also guarding against any emerging risks to its price and stability objectives," he said.

The BSP has vowed to be cautious with policy levers to sustain the economy's revival, which could be hampered by the emergence of a potentially more transmissible Omicron coronavirus variant.

"With demand soaring this quarter and expected to continue in 2022, second round effects are likely to pick up rather fast," said Emilio Neri, lead economist at Bank of the Philippine Islands.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Ed Davies)