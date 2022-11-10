Logo
Philippine president says economy grew 7.6% y/y in Q3
Philippine president says economy grew 7.6% y/y in Q3

FILE PHOTO: Labourers work at a construction site of a new expressway in Manila, Philippines November 17,2016. REUTERS/Czar Dancel

10 Nov 2022 09:51AM (Updated: 10 Nov 2022 10:01AM)
MANILA :Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Thursday his country's economy expanded 7.6 per cent in the third quarter from a year earlier, beating expectations, despite headwinds posed by soaring inflation.

Marcos made the announcement during a meeting with businessmen in Cambodia where he is attending the ASEAN summit, the office of the press secretary said in a Facebook post.

The official data will be released on Thursday at 0200GMT.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected gross domestic product to grow 6.3 per cent on an annual basis, below the previous quarter's upwardly revised 7.5 per cent growth.

Source: Reuters

