Business

Philippine president seeks most competitive energy sources including Russian fuel -minister
FILE PHOTO: Philippine President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. speaks during a change of command ceremony at Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, Philippines, August 8, 2022. Ezra Acayan/Pool via REUTERS

10 Oct 2022 10:48AM (Updated: 10 Oct 2022 10:48AM)
MANILA : Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr is encouraging the local energy industry to tap fuel supplies from "the most competitive sources", including Russia, to mitigate the impact of high prices on consumers, Energy Secretarty Raphael Lotilla said.

The Southeast Asian country might need to turn to Russia to fulfil its fuel needs, Marcos said last week, despite Western sanctions on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Reuters

