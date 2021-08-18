Logo
Philippine supermarket operator AllDay Mart files for IPO
18 Aug 2021 09:54AM (Updated: 18 Aug 2021 09:49AM)
MANILA : Philippine company AllDay Marts Inc, a supermarket operator, has filed for an initial public offering on the local bourse, the corporate regulator said on Wednesday.

AllDay Mart is planning to sell up to 7.5 billion shares, including the over-allotment option, at a maximum price of 0.80 pesos (US$0.0159) per share, which could raise as much as 6 billion pesos (US$119.14 million), filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission showed.

AllDay is owned by the family of Manuel Villar, the Philippines' richest man.

(US$1 = 50.34 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Ed Davies)

Source: Reuters

