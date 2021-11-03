Logo
Philippine supermarket operator AllDay sizzles in market debut
Philippine supermarket operator AllDay sizzles in market debut

03 Nov 2021 10:04AM (Updated: 03 Nov 2021 10:02AM)
MANILA : Shares of Philippine supermarket operator AllDay Marts Inc soared 50per cent on their market debut on Wednesday, following the latest in a raft of initial public offerings https://www.reuters.com/article/philippines-stocks-idUSL3N2OE150 in the Southeast Asian country.

AllDay, owned by the family of Manuel Villar, the Philippines' richest man, priced its US$89 million IPO https://edge.pse.com.ph/openDiscViewer.do?edge_no=51ce2a7d733f573c5d542af6f1e997b9 at 0.60 pesos per share. The stock opened at 0.90 pesos, hitting the day's upside limit.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

