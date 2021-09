MANILA : The Philippines' trade deficit remained above US$3 billion for a fourth consecutive month in July, as imports rose faster than exports, government data on Thursday showed.

The trade gap in July was US$3.3 billion, as imports jumped 24per cent to US$9.71 billion, while exports grew 12.7per cent to US$6.42 billion.

