Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Philippine tycoon Razon to acquire controlling stake in Malampaya gas project
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Philippine tycoon Razon to acquire controlling stake in Malampaya gas project

Philippine tycoon Razon to acquire controlling stake in Malampaya gas project

FILE PHOTO: Enrique Razon, businessman and owner of casino operator Bloomberry Resorts, listens to a question during a stockholders meeting' in Manila June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco (PHILIPPINES - Tags: BUSINESS)

02 Jun 2022 09:25AM (Updated: 02 Jun 2022 10:13AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANILA : Philippine tycoon Enrique Razon will acquire a controlling stake in the country's Malampaya gas-to-power project, his company said in a statement on Thursday.

Razon's Prime Infra Holdings Inc will buy the majority stake from Udenna Corp, controlled by Dennis Uy, a close associate of outgoing Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte. The move confirms a Reuters report earlier this month.

Prime Infra did not disclose the deal's value or how many shares Razon is buying. Uy, whose business empire expanded rapidly since 2016, acquired a combined 90 per cent share in the Malampaya gas field from Chevron and Shell for roughly $1 billion.

In the same statement, Udenna Chairman Uy said he looked forward to partnering with Razon and Philippine National Oil Company-Exploration Corp (PNOC-EC) to sustain Malampaya's operations and meet the urgent need for energy security.

The acquisition requires the consent of various parties, including the energy ministry and state-owned PNOC-EC, which owns 10 per cent of Malampaya.

The Malampaya offshore gas field is located in Palawan province, in an area of the South China Sea not claimed by Beijing. It fuels power plants that deliver about a fifth of the Philippines' electricity requirements. In December, Uy's Udenna said Malampaya may operate for several more years beyond its projected 2027 project life.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us