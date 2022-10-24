Philippines 2022 growth target 'very much doable' - finance minister

MANILA : Philippines Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said on Monday the country's full-year growth target of 6.5 per cent to 7.5 per cent was "very much doable", and the economy can weather external headwinds.

The Southeast Asian country's gross domestic product was 7.4 per cent higher in the June quarter than a year earlier.

Diokno said the Philippines was in a much better position to deal with external shocks, citing strong foreign exchange inflows from cash remittances of Filipinos overseas plus business process outsourcing revenues - key drivers of the economy.

"The Philippines is in much better shape than most other countries... in addressing these external developments," he told a business forum.