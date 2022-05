MANILA : The Philippines' target of 7 per cent to 9 per cent gross domestic product (GDP) growth this year is "doable" despite external risks, its economic planning minister said on Monday.

"The bulk of the growth is going to come from domestic demand and we have to ensure a strong domestic rebound," Economic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua told ANC news channel, days after reporting a better-than-expected 8.3 per cent GDP growth in the first quarter.