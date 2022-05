MANILA : Philippine annual inflation jumped to 4.9 per cent in April, surging beyond this year's 2 per cent-4 per cent target band, due mainly to increases in energy and food prices, the statistics agency said on Thursday.

The headline figure was stronger than the median forecast of a 4.6 per cent increase in a Reuters poll, and near the top end of the central bank's projected range of 4.2 per cent to 5.0 per cent for the month.