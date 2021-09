MANILA : Philippine annual inflation in August accelerated to 4.9per cent, the highest since December 2018, driven up by gains in the heavily weighted food and non-alcoholic beverages index, government data on Tuesday showed.

The headline figure came in at the upper end of the central bank's 4.1per cent-4.9per cent projection for the month, and was well above the 4.4per cent median forecast in the Reuters poll.

