MANILA : Philippine annual inflation eased to 6.3 per cent in August, slowing for the first time in six months as increments in food prices also slowed, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.

The headline figure, slower than July's 6.4 per cent, matched the median forecast in a Reuters poll. It was, however, within the central bank's projected range of 5.9 per cent to 6.7 per cent for the month.