Philippines' Bank of Commerce prices $64 million IPO

MANILA : Philippines' Bank of Commerce priced its initial public offering at 12 pesos ($0.23) per share on Friday, the company said in a stock exchange filing, making it the first lender to list on the stock exchange in nine years.

The bank, owned by conglomerate San Miguel Corp, will raise 3.37 billion pesos ($64.45 million) in the Southeast Asian nation's fourth initial public offering this year. Price guidance and maximum filing price was up to 12.50 apiece, with listing set on March 31.

($1 = 52.30 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)