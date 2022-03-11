Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Philippines' Bank of Commerce prices $64 million IPO
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Philippines' Bank of Commerce prices $64 million IPO

11 Mar 2022 06:06PM (Updated: 11 Mar 2022 06:06PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANILA : Philippines' Bank of Commerce priced its initial public offering at 12 pesos ($0.23) per share on Friday, the company said in a stock exchange filing, making it the first lender to list on the stock exchange in nine years.

The bank, owned by conglomerate San Miguel Corp, will raise 3.37 billion pesos ($64.45 million) in the Southeast Asian nation's fourth initial public offering this year. Price guidance and maximum filing price was up to 12.50 apiece, with listing set on March 31.

($1 = 52.30 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us