Philippines' Bank of Commerce rises in market debut after $65 million IPO
31 Mar 2022 03:11PM (Updated: 31 Mar 2022 03:11PM)
MANILA : Shares in Philippines' Bank of Commerce rose 1.8per cent in its stock exchange debut on Thursday following a 3.37 billion pesos ($65 million) initial public offering, the country's fourth public share sale this year.

The bank, owned by conglomerate San Miguel Corp, is the first lender to list on the country's stock exchange in nine years. Its shares rose as high as 4.8per cent in its first trading day, versus its IPO price of 12 pesos per share.

($1 = 51.86 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Ed Davies)

Source: Reuters

