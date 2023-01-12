Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Philippines cbank sees likely cut in banks' reserve requirement in H1
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Philippines cbank sees likely cut in banks' reserve requirement in H1

Philippines cbank sees likely cut in banks' reserve requirement in H1

FILE PHOTO: Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla poses for a photograph in his office at Manila, Philippines, November 18, 2022. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

12 Jan 2023 09:44AM (Updated: 12 Jan 2023 09:54AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANILA : The Philippines' central bank governor said on Thursday the likelihood of cutting reserve requirements for banks in the first half of year is quite high.

The reserve requirement ratio for banks will be reduced when the central bank is no longer under pressure to raise benchmark rates, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Felipe Medalla told ANC news channel. "We do not think it's healthy to have 12 per cent reserve requirement."

For now, the central bank does not want to confuse the market as it continues with a series of rate hikes to combat elevated inflation, Medalla said.

"If the U.S. is increasing policy rates, we need not match it but if it's 50 (basis points), it's hard not to respond, at least partially," Medalla said.

Monetary authorities last cut its RRR, or the percentage of deposits and deposit substitutes banks must keep with the BSP, by 200 basis points in March 2020.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.