Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Philippines' central bank committed to bringing inflation back to target
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Philippines' central bank committed to bringing inflation back to target

Philippines' central bank committed to bringing inflation back to target

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (Central Bank of the Philippines) is seen at their main building in Manila, Philippines March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

15 Oct 2022 03:24AM (Updated: 15 Oct 2022 03:49AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANILA -The Philippine central bank remains committed to bringing inflation back to a target-consistent path, its governor said on Saturday.

While the 2 per cent to 4 per cent target will be missed this year, inflation will normalise next year and in 2024, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Felipe Medalla said in a country dialogue on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Washington.

"It will take all the necessary measures, including raise interest rates, to match the U.S. Fed actions," Medalla said.

The BSP has two more rate setting meetings this year, with the next one scheduled on Nov. 17. Medalla last week ruled out an off-cycle rate action.

Philippine monetary authorities have raised policy rates by 225 basis points so far this year, including in an off-schedule hike in July.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.