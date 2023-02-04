Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Philippines central bank to focus on inflation at next policy meeting -governor
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Philippines central bank to focus on inflation at next policy meeting -governor

Philippines central bank to focus on inflation at next policy meeting -governor

FILE PHOTO-Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla poses for a photograph in his office at Manila, Philippines, November 18, 2022. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

04 Feb 2023 05:56AM (Updated: 04 Feb 2023 06:14AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANILA : The Philippine central bank will focus on inflation rather than the Federal Reserve's recent policy action when it meets on Feb. 16 to review key interest rates, its governor said on Saturday.

"Next meeting will focus on inflationary expectations in PH, not the Fed's 25 bps rate increase," Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla told reporters in a phone message.

Philippine inflation was likely to be within a range of 7.5 per cent to 8.3 per cent in January, the central bank said on Tuesday, following the 8.1 per cent rate in December, which was a 14-year high. The statistics agency will release inflation data on Feb. 7.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.