Philippines central bank says it may continue easy policy to support growth

MANILA: The Philippines central bank may continue its accommodative policy stance even as it expects the economy could exceed the government's growth target this year, its governor said on Sunday (Nov 14).

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Benjamin Diokno said full-year growth of 5 per cent to 6 per cent this year, above the government's 4 per cent to 5 per cent target, "is attainable".

"The BSP may continue to be patient and continue its accommodative monetary policy stance given the current domestic, external and financial developments," Diokno told reporters ahead of a policy meeting on Nov 18.