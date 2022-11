MANILA : The Philippines central bank expects November annual inflation to be in a range of 7.4 per cent to 8.2 per cent, reflecting upward price pressures from electricity and agricultural products, it said on Tuesday.

Inflation, which hit its highest in nearly 14 years at 7.7 per cent in October, is expected to decelerate gradually in the following months as cost-push shocks owing to bad weather dissipate, the central bank added.