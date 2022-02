MANILA : Philippines' Citicore Energy REIT Corp shares opened 9per cent higher on Tuesday, debuting in the stock market after its 6.4 billion pesos ($124.5 million) initial public offering.

Citicore REIT, which earns revenue from solar power assets, sold 2.5 billion shares, including an over-allotment option, at 2.55 pesos per share.

($1 = 51.41 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Ed Davies)