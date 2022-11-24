Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Philippines to cut tariffs on electric vehicles, parts
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Philippines to cut tariffs on electric vehicles, parts

Philippines to cut tariffs on electric vehicles, parts

FILE PHOTO: Philippine's President Ferdinand Marcos Jr attends meeting with representatives of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) during the ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia November 10, 2022. REUTERS/Cindy Liu/File Photo

24 Nov 2022 03:26PM (Updated: 24 Nov 2022 03:26PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANILA : A Philippine inter-agency panel chaired by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Thursday approved removing tariffs on electric vehicles (EVs) to spur demand amid high fuel costs.

Marcos will issue an executive order cutting to 0 per cent the most favoured nation tariff on EVs like passengers cars, buses, vans, trucks, motorcycles, and bicycles, and their parts for five years. Current import duties range from 5 per cent to 30 per cent.

"The executive order aims to expand market sources and encourage consumers to consider acquiring EVs, improve energy security by reducing dependence on imported fuel, and promote the growth of the domestic EV industry ecosystem," Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan told a news conference.

Consumers in the Philippines currently need to shell out $21,000 to $49,000 for an EV, versus the $19,000 to $26,000 price for conventional vehicles.

Tariff rates on hybrid vehicles will not change.

Of the country's more than five million registered automotives, only 9,000 are electric, mostly passenger vehicles, government data show. Personal EVs account for just 1 per cent of the market, and are mostly owned by the extremely wealthy, data from the United States' International Trade Administration show.

The Southeast Asian nation's automotive sector relies mostly on imported fuel. It also buys oil and coal abroad for its energy generation needs, making it vulnerable to price volatility.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.