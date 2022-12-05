Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Philippines cuts 2023 GDP growth target to 6.0-7.0%
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Philippines cuts 2023 GDP growth target to 6.0-7.0%

Philippines cuts 2023 GDP growth target to 6.0-7.0%

A vendor rests at a public market in Quezon City, Philippines, August 9, 2022. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/Files

05 Dec 2022 12:06PM (Updated: 05 Dec 2022 12:20PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANILA : The Philippines lowered its growth target for 2023 to 6.0 per cent-7.0 per cent, from 6.5 per cent-8.0 per cent, a government inter-agency panel said on Monday, factoring in the impact of a weak peso and high inflation.

The government also revised its foreign exchange rate assumptions for 2022-2024. It now expects the peso to trade against the U.S. dollar at 54-55 in 2022 compared with the previous assumption of 51-53, at 55-59 in 2023, and at 53-57 in 2024, compared with the previous forecast of 51-55 for 2023 onwards.

The growth target for 2024-2028 was maintained at 6.5 per cent-8.0 per cent, the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) told a media briefing.

The peso has recovered slightly against the dollar after declining to a record low of 59 in recent weeks, thanks to a series of interest rate hikes by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilpinas (BSP) to match U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening.

It was trading at 55.73-55.88 on Monday.

Officials said the economy was on track to meet this year's growth goal of 6.5 per cent-7.5 per cent, which is faster than the 5.6 per cent expansion in 2021, after the government removed nearly all COVID-19 restrictions and allowed more business activities to resume.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.