Philippines cuts tariffs for rice, other commodities to fight inflation
A vendor wearing a face mask for protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) sleeps in a stall selling rice at a public market in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/File Photo

07 Jun 2022 11:45AM (Updated: 07 Jun 2022 11:45AM)
MANILA : The Philippine said on Tuesday it has extended the time period of an executive order issued last year that lowers the tariff rate for rice imported from suppliers outside Southeast Asia to 35 per cent from 40 per cent-50 per cent, until the end of 2022.

The government is racing to tame inflation and also cut tariff rates on corn, part of efforts to facilitate the entry of more food imports at lower prices. It also announced the temporary removal of a 7 per cent duty on coal imports, a key fuel in power generation.

Source: Reuters

