MANILA : Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is seeking a record 5.024 trillion pesos (US$99.13 billion) budget for 2022 to help the country recover from the coronavirus pandemic, the presidential spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The proposed budget, 11.5per cent higher than the 2021 allotment, will be submitted to congress on Monday, Harry Roque, Duterte's spokesperson, told a news conference.

(US$1 = 50.68 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Ed Davies)