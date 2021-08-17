Logo
Philippines' electric grid operator files for IPO
Philippines' electric grid operator files for IPO

17 Aug 2021 03:34PM (Updated: 17 Aug 2021 03:31PM)
MANILA : Philippines' Synergy Grid & Development Phils. Inc, majority owner of the country's electricity grid operator, has applied for an initial public offering (IPO), the corporate regulator said in a statement on Tuesday.

Synergy Grid is planning to sell as many as 1.154 billion shares, including the over-allotment option, at 15 to 25 pesos (US$0.30 to US$0.49) each, allowing the IPO to raise up to 28.85 billion pesos (US$571.40 million). In Philippine filings, IPO prices are typically set well above the final selling price.

(US$1 = 50.49 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Ed Davies)

Source: Reuters

